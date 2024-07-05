Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Oliver Ryan has been elected as the Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP.

Mr Ryan amassed 12,598 votes, finishing 3,420 ahead of Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dems) who had 9,178, turning the blue Burnley seat back to red.

Antony Higginbotham came third with 8,058 votes. He was followed by Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) who had 7,755, Jack Launer (Greens) with 1,518, Rayyan Fiass (Independent) with 292, Mitchell Cryer (Independent) with 169, and David Roper (Independent) with 151.