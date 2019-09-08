Former library in Burnley to be sold off

A former library in Burnley is to be sold off after Lancashire County Council declared that the building is no longer fit for purpose.

The Rosegrove Library on Lowerhouse Lane in the town was one of several dozen closed by a previous administration three years ago.

But it has remained mothballed ever since, in spite of a policy by the current administration at County Hall to reopen those libraries which had been shut.

A report presented to cabinet members revealed that the building, which was previously a chapel, lacked disabled access and facilities – and that there was no prospect of creating them.

“The main entrance to the building is significantly higher than street level, negating the possibility of installing a Disability Discrimination Act-compliant ramp,” the report noted.

“Internally, the building is also on different levels, making it extremely difficult to provide level access from the side or rear without the installation of a number of platform lifts,” it added.

Peter Buckley, cabinet member for cultural services, said that the county council had tried to find alternative premises for a library nearby, but none were suitable.

The area is currently being served by the county’s mobile library service and there four other libraries within a two-mile radius.

Cabinet members declared the Rosegrove building surplus to requirements.