A Lords committee has urged the Government to get on with creating the new regulator of property agents to stop malpractice and protect tenants, four years after it committed to doing so.

The committee is also calling for: mandatory qualifications for property agents, including dealing ethically with consumers; industry codes of practice operated by the new regulator, focused on achieving good outcomes for consumers; and tenants’ voices to be represented in law, loudly and clearly.

But Coun. Gordon Birtwistle says the Government must also speed up its plans to end Section 21 notices so that tenants can approach councils about property disrepairs without fear of their landlord making them homeless.

Former Burnley MP Gordon Birtwistle asks a question at a meeting for cavity wall insulation victims in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speaking about the committee’s proposals, he said: “I would support that but it is only a minor move in the challenge to ensure the tenants of private rented properties are in law guaranteed a fit and secure home to bring their families up in.”

In a letter to Levelling Up Secretary of State Michael Gove, the Lords committee warns the Government’s delay in creating a new regulator impacts tenants and leaseholders exposed to malpractice.

Coun. Gordon Birtwistle has been helping Burnley tenants living with black mould.

