The former leader of the Burnley Conservatives, Alan Hosker, has defected to Reform – his fourth political party in recent years.

Coun. Alan Hosker, who in the past has represented UKIP and the Brexit Party, and latterly the Conservatives, has now joined Reform UK, saying only Nigel Farage’s party have the answers to the biggest problems facing the country.

The move is seen as a victory for Reform, with Coun. Hosker having been a significant figure on Burnley Council for many years, including serving as Conservative Group leader for five years.

Hosker, who was first elected to represent UKIP in 2015, described the move to Reform as “coming home”.

He said: “I am rejoining my old friends. I served and won council seats in Burnley under both former UKIP leaders Nigel Farage and Paul Nuttall and I enjoyed fighting for Brexit in those days. Now under a Reform banner, I will be fighting to save our country.”

Coun. Hosker, who has also represented the Padiham and Burnley West Division on Lancashire County Council, has attracted controversy in recent years, and had to face a conduct committee while sitting on the county council.

The councillor was accused of failing to show respect to a group of highway workers.

A cross-party committee – chaired by his fellow Tory Peter Buckley, then cabinet member for community and cultural services – concluded that County Coun. Hosker had breached the authority’s code of conduct during his interactions with members of an unnamed complainant’s staff on August 11th in 2022.

In his capacity as a Burnley borough councillor in 2018 – when he was still a member of UKIP – Coun. Hosker declined to abide by a ruling of the district authority’s standards committee over a video which had appeared on his Facebook page which supported English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

On that occasion, Coun. Hosker was told to undergo social media training, but refused, saying that the video – which was later removed – had been posted to his account by someone else. However, he did apologise over the matter.

Reflecting on his time as leader of the Conservatives in June, Coun. Hosker said: “I have so much time for the Conservative Group in Burnley – they’re hard workers. As for having Jamie (McGowan) as the new leader, he’s shown how good of a councillor he is, both within the council and as a representative for Hapton, where we both serve. I’m proud of what we've achieved together and have every faith in what he’ll bring to the leadership role.”

The trend of defections to Reform UK is one the party believes will continue to grow, which it says underscores the urgent need for real change in the political system, both locally and nationally.

Commenting further, Coun. Hosker added: “I am determined to continue to represent the Hapton with Park ward and contest future elections for Reform UK, with the party targeting next year’s local elections in Burnley.”

Welcoming him, Paul Nuttall, vice chairman of Reform UK, said: “We’re delighted Alan has joined us. He brings a wealth of experience and sends a signal to other like-minded people that Reform has all the momentum in British politics.”