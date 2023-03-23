Ribble Valley goes to the polls on May 4th to elect councillors for the borough’s 40 wards and the new look poll cards are currently being delivered to every registered elector in Ribble Valley.

The traditional poll card has been changed to an A4 letter in an envelope with the message: ‘Your poll card is enclosed / Do not lose your right to vote.’ The card sets out which ward you are voting in and where your polling station is, as well as how to vote by post or proxy, if you are unable to vote in person.

Jane Horsfield, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s electoral services officer with the new look poll card that is being sent out

For the first time ever you will be required to show photo-ID at the local elections if voting in person and a comprehensive list of accepted ID, which includes passports, driving licences and bus passes, is set out on the back of the card. If you do not have one of the accepted forms of ID, you can apply for free photo-ID, called a Voter Authority Certificate.

Jane Horsfield, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s electoral services officer, said: “Anyone voting in person at a polling station will now need to show photo-ID before receiving their ballot paper.

“This is a significant change and we are advising people to check that they have the right ID now in time to vote at the local elections in May.

“Everything they need in order to vote is set out on poll cards, which are currently being delivered to properties throughout the borough.”

To apply for a voter authority certificate, you will need to provide a photograph, your full name, date of birth, the address at which you are registered to vote and national insurance number or other form of proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

The deadline to apply for a certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25th, but you should apply as soon as possible in case the council needs to check any details with you.

To apply for a certificate, go to electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID, or you can download an application form and send it to Electoral Services, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA, or phone the council’s electoral services team on 01200 414411 or 01200 414426 to book an appointment to complete the form in person.

● Don’t forget to vote you must also be registered to vote. It only takes five minutes to register online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. Please make sure you are registered to vote before applying for a Voter Authority Certificate.