Whitaker Park play upgrade brings fun for all ages

Rossendale Borough Council announces the completion of the newly refurbished play park at Whitaker Park.

The new play zone, designed for older children, is now open for families to enjoy, with final finishing touches having recently been completed. It features an 8-metre play structure, slides, climbing blocks, a double cableway, a pendulum swing, picnic areas, seating, and fully accessible pathways.

Situated on the grass field between the existing play area and the football pitch, this £184k investment represents the first key project from the Whitaker Park Masterplan and marks an important step toward improving play facilities across the Borough.

Following this successful upgrade for older children, the Council will now turn its attention to refurbishing the existing play area for younger children. This next phase is scheduled for completion in time for spring 2026, ensuring that Whitaker Park remains a safe, inclusive, and engaging destination for families of all ages.

new play equipment at Whitaker Park

Cllr Liz McInnes, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Housing, Health and Wellbeing, and volunteer for The Friends of Whitaker Park said: "We are thrilled to see the new play area completed. It offers children a fantastic place to explore, play, and challenge themselves outdoors. We look forward to enhancing the toddler facilities next, providing even more opportunities for our youngest visitors to enjoy Whitaker Park."

The project was delivered in partnership with sub-group of Civic Pride Rossendale - The Friends of Whitaker Park community group, and installed by leading play equipment specialists Kompan, thanks to funding from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, FCC Communities Foundation, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.