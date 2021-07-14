This is where cash from Burnley's Edward Stocks Massey Fund is going in 2021/22

The Edward Stocks Massey Bequest Fund supports the promotion of science, learning, music and other arts, along with mental, physical, technical and artistic education.

It was established back in 1910 following Brierfield-born Mr. Stocks Massey’s death a year earlier. He bequeathed £135,000 to the town after making his fortune as a partner in Massey’s Brewery in the borough.

The fund’s joint advisory committee last month earmarked £38,000 for schemes which have now been given final approval by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.

More than a dozen projects across Burnley will receive money from the Edward Stocks Massey Fund this year

The cash will be split between projects proposed by the county council and Burnley Borough Council, together with schemes connected to Burnley Mechanics Institute and voluntary organisations and individuals. Two university scholarships will be funded to the tune of £7,000 after a decision is taken by the advisory committee in December.

At a cabinet meeting where the fund allocations were agreed, county council cabinet member for education and skills, Jayne Rear, said it was “lovely to see that this fund is still going after so long and is still benefiting the people of the Burnley area”.

Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson described Edward Stocks Massey as “a very forward-thinking individual”.

PROJECT LIST (2021/22)

Lancashire County Council projects

Lancashire County Library Service (Burnley District) - £3,500

Burnley Music Centre - £6,500

Burnley Borough Council projects

Towneley Hall Museum: British Textile Biennial Outdoor Art Installation and work with Cherry Fold Primary School, Burnley - £5,000

Burnley Schools' Mental Wellbeing Project - £5,000

Burnley Mechanics Trust allocation

Mechanics Theatre – Mechanics Midsummer Weekend - £3,000

Individuals and voluntary organisations

352 (Burnley Air Training Corps) - £1,200

Burnley Bobcats - £1,100

Burnley Film Makers - £400

Burnley Orchestra - £800

Burnley Youth Theatre - £1,000

Holly Grove School - £950*

Burnley Municipal Choir - £1,000

Burnley St Peter's Parochial Church Council - £750

Burnley Tornados American Football Club - £800