This is where cash from Burnley's Edward Stocks Massey Fund is going in 2021/22
A century-old fund set up to advance the arts and education in Burnley has identified more than a dozen projects that will benefit from it this year.
The Edward Stocks Massey Bequest Fund supports the promotion of science, learning, music and other arts, along with mental, physical, technical and artistic education.
It was established back in 1910 following Brierfield-born Mr. Stocks Massey’s death a year earlier. He bequeathed £135,000 to the town after making his fortune as a partner in Massey’s Brewery in the borough.
The fund’s joint advisory committee last month earmarked £38,000 for schemes which have now been given final approval by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.
The cash will be split between projects proposed by the county council and Burnley Borough Council, together with schemes connected to Burnley Mechanics Institute and voluntary organisations and individuals. Two university scholarships will be funded to the tune of £7,000 after a decision is taken by the advisory committee in December.
At a cabinet meeting where the fund allocations were agreed, county council cabinet member for education and skills, Jayne Rear, said it was “lovely to see that this fund is still going after so long and is still benefiting the people of the Burnley area”.
Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson described Edward Stocks Massey as “a very forward-thinking individual”.
PROJECT LIST (2021/22)
Lancashire County Council projects
Lancashire County Library Service (Burnley District) - £3,500
Burnley Music Centre - £6,500
Burnley Borough Council projects
Towneley Hall Museum: British Textile Biennial Outdoor Art Installation and work with Cherry Fold Primary School, Burnley - £5,000
Burnley Schools' Mental Wellbeing Project - £5,000
Burnley Mechanics Trust allocation
Mechanics Theatre – Mechanics Midsummer Weekend - £3,000
Individuals and voluntary organisations
352 (Burnley Air Training Corps) - £1,200
Burnley Bobcats - £1,100
Burnley Film Makers - £400
Burnley Orchestra - £800
Burnley Youth Theatre - £1,000
Holly Grove School - £950*
Burnley Municipal Choir - £1,000
Burnley St Peter's Parochial Church Council - £750
Burnley Tornados American Football Club - £800
*Provisional award of £950 to part-fund Holly Grove School for the Roots and Leaves project. This funding is dependent on the joint advisory committee receiving a satisfactory response from the applicant that either the remaining funding has been secured - or that the project can run with the funding provided - by 23rd July. If the applicant is unable to provide this assurance, then the provisional award will be withdrawn and the money returned to the Stocks Massey Fund and added onto the individuals and voluntary Organisations allocation for 2022/2023.