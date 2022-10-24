10 Rosemount Avenue Burnley Lancashire BB11 2JU

Two storey extension to side of house to provide bedroom over dining room.

5 Paisley Street Burnley Lancashire BB11 4ED

The latest planning applications submitted to Burnley Council

Proposed single storey extension to rear, to extend 6m externally beyond the rear wall, height of the extension to eaves 2.8m and maximum overall height 3.6m

1 Queen Street Padiham Lancashire BB12 8JW

Notification of proposed works to trees within Padiham Conservation Area.

Flat 1 1 Cleaver Street Burnley Lancashire BB10 3BE

Discharge of condition 1 (construction of site access) and condition 3 (scheme of electric vehicle charging) of outline planning permission VAR/2022/0228

The Vicarage 1 Arbory Drive Padiham Lancashire BB12 8JS

Removal of epicormic growth from two lime trees (T23 & T27) to a height of 4m and a reduction of the canopy spread of T23 to 3m up to a height of 7m; protected by the Burnley (Arbory Drive, Padiham) Tree Preservation Order 1989.

Tayyabah Bakery Gannow Lane Burnley Lancashire BB12 6JJ

Proposed extension to bakery to create storage facility including new access for staff parking.

Footpath adjacent Burnley Bus Station (Stand 9), Burnley, BB11 2EQ

Removal of existing phone box and installation of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Footpath outside University of Central Lancashire, Princess Way, Burnley, BB12 0EQ

Installation of proposed BT street hub

Footpath outside Next, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BB

Installation of a proposed BT street hub.

Footpath outside 10 Keirby Walk (Sunbeds Burnley), Burnley, BB11 2DE

Removal of existing BT phone box and installation of proposed BT street hub.

Footpath outside 101-103 St James's Street (Game), Burnley , BB11 1PY

Removal of existing phone box and installation of proposed BT street hub

Land At Kinross Street & Airdrie Crescent Burnley Lancashire BB11 4DN

Application to discharge condition no.7 (lighting), condition no.10 (biodiversity enhancement), condition no.11 (re-construction of highway) and condition nos. 16 and 17 (drainage/lighting/highways) of planning permission FUL/2022/0023.

Footpath outside 101-103 St James's Street (Game), Burnley, BB11 1PY

Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Footpath outside 10 Keirby Walk (Sunbeds Burnley), Burnley, BB11 2DE

Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Footpath outside Next, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BB

Two digital 75 inch LCD display screen, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

Footpath outside University of Central Lancashire, Princess Way, Burnley BB12 0EQ

Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (staic and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.

6 Nicholas Street Burnley Lancashire BB11 2AQ

Change of use and conversion of the second floor staff accommodation to 4 apartments.

St Stephen’s Church Oxford Road Burnley Lancashire BB11 3JA

Removal and replacement of three moribund/dead trees and the pruning of three trees within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.

Land At Former Bull And Butcher Pub Manchester Road Habergham Eaves Burnley BB11 5NP

Proposed Discharge of Condition 3 (Materials) and Condition 24 (Pedestrian Path Link) of planning permission FUL/2021/0135

Land At Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ

Application to divert the route of footpath 12-7-FP-12

Land At Padiham Road Padiham Road Burnley BB12 6TA

The proposal relates to the installation of a 20m monopole, supporting 6 no antennas, 1 no wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, 2 no equipment cabinets, 1 no meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto.

Burnside Brooklands Avenue Burnley Lancashire BB11 3PS

Permission to fell 2 trees and prune 3 trees within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.

33 March Street Burnley Lancashire BB12 0BU

Single storey rear extension

Land At Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ

