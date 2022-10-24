Planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across Burnley and Padiham
The following planning applications were submitted to Burnley Council between October 10 and October 23.
10 Rosemount Avenue Burnley Lancashire BB11 2JU
Two storey extension to side of house to provide bedroom over dining room.
5 Paisley Street Burnley Lancashire BB11 4ED
Proposed single storey extension to rear, to extend 6m externally beyond the rear wall, height of the extension to eaves 2.8m and maximum overall height 3.6m
1 Queen Street Padiham Lancashire BB12 8JW
Notification of proposed works to trees within Padiham Conservation Area.
Flat 1 1 Cleaver Street Burnley Lancashire BB10 3BE
Discharge of condition 1 (construction of site access) and condition 3 (scheme of electric vehicle charging) of outline planning permission VAR/2022/0228
The Vicarage 1 Arbory Drive Padiham Lancashire BB12 8JS
Removal of epicormic growth from two lime trees (T23 & T27) to a height of 4m and a reduction of the canopy spread of T23 to 3m up to a height of 7m; protected by the Burnley (Arbory Drive, Padiham) Tree Preservation Order 1989.
Tayyabah Bakery Gannow Lane Burnley Lancashire BB12 6JJ
Proposed extension to bakery to create storage facility including new access for staff parking.
Footpath adjacent Burnley Bus Station (Stand 9), Burnley, BB11 2EQ
Removal of existing phone box and installation of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.
Footpath outside University of Central Lancashire, Princess Way, Burnley, BB12 0EQ
Installation of proposed BT street hub
Footpath outside Next, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BB
Installation of a proposed BT street hub.
Footpath outside 10 Keirby Walk (Sunbeds Burnley), Burnley, BB11 2DE
Removal of existing BT phone box and installation of proposed BT street hub.
Footpath outside 101-103 St James's Street (Game), Burnley , BB11 1PY
Removal of existing phone box and installation of proposed BT street hub
Land At Kinross Street & Airdrie Crescent Burnley Lancashire BB11 4DN
Application to discharge condition no.7 (lighting), condition no.10 (biodiversity enhancement), condition no.11 (re-construction of highway) and condition nos. 16 and 17 (drainage/lighting/highways) of planning permission FUL/2022/0023.
Footpath outside 101-103 St James's Street (Game), Burnley, BB11 1PY
Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.
Footpath outside 10 Keirby Walk (Sunbeds Burnley), Burnley, BB11 2DE
Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (static and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.
Footpath outside Next, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BB
Two digital 75 inch LCD display screen, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.
Footpath outside University of Central Lancashire, Princess Way, Burnley BB12 0EQ
Display of two digital 75 inch LCD (staic and internally illuminated) display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit.
6 Nicholas Street Burnley Lancashire BB11 2AQ
Change of use and conversion of the second floor staff accommodation to 4 apartments.
St Stephen’s Church Oxford Road Burnley Lancashire BB11 3JA
Removal and replacement of three moribund/dead trees and the pruning of three trees within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.
Land At Former Bull And Butcher Pub Manchester Road Habergham Eaves Burnley BB11 5NP
Proposed Discharge of Condition 3 (Materials) and Condition 24 (Pedestrian Path Link) of planning permission FUL/2021/0135
Land At Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ
Application to divert the route of footpath 12-7-FP-12
Land At Padiham Road Padiham Road Burnley BB12 6TA
The proposal relates to the installation of a 20m monopole, supporting 6 no antennas, 1 no wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, 2 no equipment cabinets, 1 no meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto.
Burnside Brooklands Avenue Burnley Lancashire BB11 3PS
Permission to fell 2 trees and prune 3 trees within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.
33 March Street Burnley Lancashire BB12 0BU
Single storey rear extension
Land At Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ
Application for Approval of Reserved Matter (Access) for the proposed access and internal access road and details of alternative Footpath pursuant to Outline Permission OUT/2020/0366 for up to 50,000m2 industrial units. Proposal affects Public Footpath No. 12 (Hapton).