New Etched Panorama Installed at the Singing Ringing Tree

Burnley Council is delighted to announce the installation of a new etched stainless steel panorama at the Singing Ringing Tree. The new feature titled "What You Can See from the Singing Ringing Tree" provides visitors with a beautifully illustrated guide to the many landmarks visible from the site including the distance of Turf Moor (4km), Pendle Hill (13km) and Coal Clough Wind Farm (4.9km), among others. This new feature helps visitors appreciate the vast and scenic views from the site, particularly on clear and sunny days.

The project has been funded by the Scottish Power Cliviger Windfarm Fund, secured by Burnley Civic Trust. This new installation enhances visitors’ understanding and appreciation of the landscape surrounding one of Burnley’s most celebrated landmarks.

Since its installation in 2006, the award-winning Singing Ringing Tree has attracted visitors to Burnley from across the country. Constructed from layers of galvanised steel pipes, the Singing Ringing Tree is designed to resemble a wind-swept tree. It harnesses the power of the wind to produce a low melodic tune, making it a truly unique sculpture. In June 2007, it was awarded the prestigious National Award for Architectural Excellence by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture said: "The Singing Ringing Tree is one of Burnley’s most beloved landmarks. This new panorama adds an informative and interactive element, helping visitors connect with the landscape in a new and engaging way. It's initiatives like these that demonstrate the council’s commitment to making our green spaces accessible, affordable, and engaging for all, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and appreciate the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our town."

Edward Walton, Chairman of Burnley Civic Trust, added: "We are very grateful to the Scottish Renewables Coal Clough Windfarm Fund for their generous grant for this project which will benefit the thousand of people who visit the SRT each year "