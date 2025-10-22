Dance icons N-Trance announced as headline act for Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2025

The Colne Christmas Light Switch on is back on Saturday, 29th November with a fantastic day planned featuring live stage entertainment, fairground rides, a huge Christmas market as well as a variety of FREE family friendly fun all before our HUGE finale!

Get ready to head back to the '90s — because this year’s headliner is the one and only N-Trance! Bursting onto the scene with their era defining hits, N-Trance lit up dance floors across the globe and became true icons of the decade.

With their unmistakable sound, infectious energy, and timeless anthems, they’ll be bringing the ultimate throwback party to Colne. Dig out your bucket hats and neon — it’s time to relive the soundtrack of a generation!

Starting at 11am, the Colne Christmas Light Switch On will get underway with a variety of free family activities and a range of live stage entertainment, not forgetting about our Christmas Market and fairground rides. All before our popular torch lit procession to turn phase 1 of the Christmas Lights On, followed by our finale of stage entertainment with N-Trance taking to the stage at approximately 6.20pm. The event will then conclude with our firework extravaganza at 7pm!

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said: “We wanted to take this year’s Colne Christmas Light Switch On to a whole new level, and what better way to do that than with 90s dance legends N-Trance! Their energy and iconic hits are guaranteed to get everyone in the festive spirit and make this year’s event one to remember.”

More details of the full event will be announced in the coming weeks, with what promises to be an incredible day of festive fun for the whole family to enjoy right here in Colne Town Centre.

The event is also sponsored by XLCR (Main Stage Sponsor), BRSK (Great Elf Hunt Sponsor), Farmhouse Biscuits, Coalition Facilities Management and Macadams Rescue.

Put the date in your diary and come and kick off the festive season in true 90s style!