Councillors reject plans to turn Padiham family home into bedsits

Sandra and Olivia Woods had asked Burnley Council for planning permission to transform the three-storey stone mid-terraced property in Station Road, Padiham, into a house in multiple occupation.

The borough’s development control committee overturned an officer’s report recommending approval with five conditions.

It rejected the application over concerns about the size of some of the rooms.

The proposal would have had a bedroom, living room and kitchen on the ground floor; three bedrooms and a bathroom and shower on the first floor; and three bedrooms on the second floor.

The basement was earmarked for a utility room.

There was one objection to the scheme.

The planning officer’s report said: “The application site is a stone mid-terraced property located to the western side of Station Road, Padiham close to the junction with Park Road.

“The property is a generous three bedroom family dwelling consisting of a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. There is a small back yard area with access onto the back street.