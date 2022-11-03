Where a serving Home Secretary describes asylum seekers arriving in the UK as an 'invasion'.

Disgraceful language in the House of Commons from someone who should never have been reappointed after earlier having resigned for breaching the ministerial code.

Suella Braverman's inflammatory comments were a regurgitation of the kind of language used by the likes of Nick Griffin and Nigel Farage and set the tone for what can only be described as abhorrent comments from some of her colleagues.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

Jonathan Gullis was another, proving he is not fit to be an elected parliamentarian, by naming a hotel that will house asylum seekers, just 48 hours after an attack on a migration processing centre in Dover.

Earlier this week a 'pensioner' from High Wycombe drove over a hundred miles to throw three homemade bombs at the centre in Dover. He was radicalised by the same rhetoric that a decade ago was reserved for far-right extremists but more recently has been adopted by the populist Conservative party.

Counter Terrorism officers described it as 'some form of hate filled grievance'. It took them two days to treat it as a terrorist attack, is it any wonder local communities have lost faith in the government's flagship Prevent strategy?

The Conservatives are once again blaming everyone but themselves. They have been in charge for 12 years; the asylum system is broken because of them, and they are responsible for the situation in Manston.

Yet, they use immigration as a red herring to deflect from a decade of incompetence. The deliberate ploy to dehumanise refugees is now all they have. They will go to any depths to detract from their own failings, in the hope that we won't challenge their record on how they have failed the poorest in society, destroyed public services or their crashing of the economy.

Those of us who promote and live by true British Values do not see the most vulnerable in society as refugees or asylum seekers or by any other label. We see them first and foremost as human beings. It is those British Values that mean some of them go on to become lifesaving doctors or gold medal winning athletes. If it had been left to Suella Braverman or Priti Patel, a young Sir Mo Farah would have been on the first flight to Rwanda.

Fortunately, there is another way. In Burnley we have organisations who lead by example and work across all our communities to celebrate differences. Last weekend Building Bridges in Burnley held their annual Interfaith Football Tournament at the Leisure Box in partnership with Burnley FC in the Community.

Bringing together children from all backgrounds to promote friendship and celebrate all the things we have in common. Those taking part then went on to watch Burnley at Turf Moor with their families and new friends.

