Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough
The following planning applications were submitted to Burnley Council between September 1 and September 12.
Hollin Cross Farm Woodplumpton Road, Burnley
Formation of a temporary access road off Woodplumpton Road to Hollins Cross Farm buildings for duration of construction phase
Land Outside Shuttleworth College Land Outside, Burnley Road, Burnley
The proposal relates to the installation of a 20m monopole, supporting 6 no antennas, 1 no wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, 2 no. equipment cabinets, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary development there to.
Grass Verge At Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley
Telecommunications mast and equipment/power cabinets
8 Rochester Drive, Burnley
Application to fell oak tree (T3) covered by The Burnley (Marsden Hospital, Burnley) Tree Preservation Order 1994.
Land At Curzon Street And Pioneer Place Car Park, Burnley
Application to discharge condition 15 (Validation Report, Remediation and Enabling Works) and condition 19 (Mine Stabilisation Completion Report) of planning consent