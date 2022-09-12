News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough

The following planning applications were submitted to Burnley Council between September 1 and September 12.

By John Deehan
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:00 pm

Hollin Cross Farm Woodplumpton Road, Burnley

Formation of a temporary access road off Woodplumpton Road to Hollins Cross Farm buildings for duration of construction phase

Land Outside Shuttleworth College Land Outside, Burnley Road, Burnley

These are the latest planning applications in Burnley

Most Popular

The proposal relates to the installation of a 20m monopole, supporting 6 no antennas, 1 no wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, 2 no. equipment cabinets, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary development there to.

Grass Verge At Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley

Telecommunications mast and equipment/power cabinets

8 Rochester Drive, Burnley

Application to fell oak tree (T3) covered by The Burnley (Marsden Hospital, Burnley) Tree Preservation Order 1994.

Land At Curzon Street And Pioneer Place Car Park, Burnley

Application to discharge condition 15 (Validation Report, Remediation and Enabling Works) and condition 19 (Mine Stabilisation Completion Report) of planning consent

BurnleyBurnley Council