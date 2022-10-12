Burnley planning applications: Here's the latest list of submissions from across Burnley and Padiham
The following planning applications were submitted to Burnley Council between October 3 and October 10.
353 - 355 Briercliffe Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 1TX
Change of use from shop at ground floor (Class E) to residential accommodation (Class C3) to be incorporated into the existing two attached residential units, both including two-storey rear extensions; raising the ridge of the roofs; front elevational changes; new driveways and new front walls. (Re-submission of FUL/2022/0041)
Eaves Hall Hfe Kiddrow Lane Burnley Lancashire BB12 6LH
Removal of 12 trees covered by TPO B133(L) - All Saints Vicarage, Kiddrow Lane, Burnley 1988
Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ
Proposed Discharge of Condition 11 (Land Contamination) of Outline Planning Permission OUT/2020/0366
Proposed Discharge of Condition 25 (Archaeology) of Outline Planning Permission OUT/2020/0366
Proposed Discharge of Conditions 14 (Construction Environment Management Plan), 16 (Tree Protection), 18 (Bat Inspection), 22 (Wheel Washing), 28 (Construction Management Plan) and 32 (Construction Surface Water Pollution Prevention) of Outline Planning Permission OUT/2020/0366
Hapton Valley Transfer Station Hapton Valley Estate Accrington Road Hapton Burnley BB11 5QG
Consultation from Lancashire County Council for application number LCC/2022/0050 - Construction of three additional waste processing/storage buildings and an office building.
Land At Curzon Street And Pioneer Place Car Park Burnley BB11 1DF
Non-material amendments to planning permissions VAR/2021/0487 (Condition 2) and VAR/2022/0046 (Condition 2) relating to changes to plans and elevations.
St Stephens Vicarage 154 Todmorden Road Burnley Lancashire BB11 3ER
Notification of intention to prune and fell various trees within the Burnley Wood Conservation area.
Barn At Higher Cockden Farm Todmorden Road Briercliffe Lancashire BB10 3QQ
Change of use of existing barn to 2no. holiday lets (Class C3) and external alterations