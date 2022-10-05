Blue Hills Todmorden Road Briercliffe Lancashire BB10 3QG

Elevational alteration with loft conversion and window alterations

6 Rochester Drive Burnley Lancashire BB10 2BH

The latest planning applications in Burnley

Non-material amendment to planning permission HOU/2021/0756 to increase front projection of extension to 1.70 metres.

42 Briercliffe Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 1XB

Change of use of first and second floor to 1no. self contained 2 bed flat with ground floor remaining as existing with new shop front.

Land at Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ

Application for Non-Material Minor Amendments to Outline Planning Permission OUT/2020/0366 for Proposed changes to the timing for submission of details required by Condition 12 (Biodiversity Enhancement Measures), Condition 13 (LEMP), Condition 27 (Site access and Off-Site Highway Works), Condition 30 (Surface Water Drainage), Condition 33 (Foul Water) and Condition 34 (Perimeter Boundary Treatment).

Pierce Close Padiham Burnley BB12 8JA

Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dormer bungalow with associated parking & garden space.

Holmby Street Garage Holmby Street Burnley Lancashire BB10 1SF

Extension to existing commercial garage to form 2 apartments on first floor with ancillary parking and refuse storage on ground floor (re-submission of FUL/2022/0239)

Land Off West View Terrace Padiham Burnley