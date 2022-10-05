Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across Burnley and Padiham
The following planning applications were submitted to Burnley Council between September 26 and October 2.
Blue Hills Todmorden Road Briercliffe Lancashire BB10 3QG
Elevational alteration with loft conversion and window alterations
6 Rochester Drive Burnley Lancashire BB10 2BH
Non-material amendment to planning permission HOU/2021/0756 to increase front projection of extension to 1.70 metres.
42 Briercliffe Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 1XB
Change of use of first and second floor to 1no. self contained 2 bed flat with ground floor remaining as existing with new shop front.
Land at Accrington Road, Burnley, BB11 5QJ
Application for Non-Material Minor Amendments to Outline Planning Permission OUT/2020/0366 for Proposed changes to the timing for submission of details required by Condition 12 (Biodiversity Enhancement Measures), Condition 13 (LEMP), Condition 27 (Site access and Off-Site Highway Works), Condition 30 (Surface Water Drainage), Condition 33 (Foul Water) and Condition 34 (Perimeter Boundary Treatment).
Pierce Close Padiham Burnley BB12 8JA
Erection of 1 no. 3 bed dormer bungalow with associated parking & garden space.
Holmby Street Garage Holmby Street Burnley Lancashire BB10 1SF
Extension to existing commercial garage to form 2 apartments on first floor with ancillary parking and refuse storage on ground floor (re-submission of FUL/2022/0239)
Land Off West View Terrace Padiham Burnley
19 No. new dwellings with new access road off Coronation Avenue and associated landscaping.