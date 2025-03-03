Burnley Council Set to Approve £1.6m UK Shared Prosperity Funding Investment Plan

On 12th March, Burnley Council’s Executive is being asked to approve a £1.6 million investment programme under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for 2025/26. The plan outlines key funding priorities to support local businesses, community projects, and skills development.

This funding extension will build on successful initiatives and ensure continued investment in business growth, job creation, and community health and well-being. The council will work closely with local partners and stakeholders to deliver impactful projects that benefit residents and businesses.

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy and Growth, said: "This funding is fantastic news for Burnley. It allows us to continue investing in our communities, supporting businesses, and providing opportunities for residents. By working with local partners, we will ensure this funding has a real and lasting impact."

With approval expected, project delivery will begin later this year, ensuring the UKSPF extension funding is fully utilised to support local growth, prosperity and community engagement.