Burnley Council has passed a motion calling for ‘an immediate ceasefire to stop the mass killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It followed a heated hour-long debate in which deputy mayor Coun. Shah Hussain accused the Israeli military of ‘genocide’ and veteran Liberal Democrat Coun. Gordon Lishman said the country’s Prime Minister and the Hamas terrorists were working together to prolong the conflict.

The motion was proposed by borough housing boss and Bank Hall ward’s Burnley Independent Group Coun. Lubna Khan, and seconded by Green group leader Coun. Scott Cunliffe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also called for the opening of aid corridors into Gaza, the United Nations and International Criminal Court appointing arbitrators to assess evidence of war crimes, and the establishment of a recognised and sovereign

Palestine alongside a secure and sovereign Israel.

Former councillor Bea Foster, who was on a Burnley Women for Peace pilgrimage to the Holy Land when the conflict broke out, told the meeting before the debate: “To challenge the Israeli government on the issue of the illegal occupation is not anti-Semitic.”

Coun. Lishman said: “There has been a real if unspoken alliance between Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu because both of them have an interest in maintaining conflict. And the interest that both of them have in maintaining that conflict is something that continues to fuel the crisis that we see and which has now erupted yet again.”

Council leader and Burnley Independent Group councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: “This is not a Muslim issue. It is a humanitarian issue. Every single one of us needs to speak out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His group colleague Coun. Hussain added: “The conflict in Palestine has been ongoing for 80 years and the genocide and displacement of Palestinians, both Christians and Muslims, has been ongoing for that period of time.

“Everyone has seen footage of what can only be described as genocide and wiping out a particular race of people.

“There are extremists on both sides. When we call out Hamas, and rightly so, we need to call out the Israeli terrorists who are killing Christians and Muslims on the West Bank.”