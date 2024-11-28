Burnley Council consults with residents to shape its priorities for the next 5 years

By John Deehan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:47 BST

Members of the public are being asked to help shape Burnley Council’s five-year plan.
A six-week consultation period will allow residents and local stakeholders to have their say on the council’s Strategic Plan for 2025 – 2030, which sets out 20 key priorities spanning four themes: People, Place, Prosperity, and Performance.

Burnley Council leader, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, said: "We invite anyone with a stake in Burnley’s future to get involved and tell us if the priorities we set out are the right ones for this wonderful place. We want to accelerate the progress we’ve made."

Burnley Council wants you to help shape its Strategic Plan for 2025 - 2030.Burnley Council wants you to help shape its Strategic Plan for 2025 - 2030.
The Strategic Plan aims to address the borough's most pressing challenges and build on its strengths. From protecting Burnley’s rich heritage and enhancing green spaces to driving economic growth through partnerships with local businesses, the plan provides a blueprint for sustainable development. With a firm commitment to improving health, housing, education, and safety, the council has set a course to make Burnley a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place with opportunities for everyone.

“We recognise the many challenges ahead, not least the need to achieve so much with limited resources. Our job is to get that balance right – maintaining quality public services while minimising the burden on taxpayers. We do that by listening to you," added Coun. Anwar.

To have your say, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BurnleyStrategicPlan25-34Consultation.

