A proposal to build 40 new homes on rough pasture used to graze horses located between two disused rubbish tips in Burnley has been given outline planning permission despite more than 40 objections.

The scheme, on 3.6 acres of land in Ridge Avenue, was approved by this month’s Burnley Council’s development control committee.

Councillors voted to allow the project to go head subject to 33 conditions and the developer agreeing to provide a financial contribution towards affordable housing, secondary school places, children’s play facilities, and the management and maintenance of public open space.

Up to 45 homes could be built on the land off Ridge Avenue, Burnley.

Applicant The Ridge Stables Ltd has already reduced the proposed number of properties on the new estate from 45 to 40 after discussions with town hall officials. It will now have to make a detailed ‘reserved matters’ application after agreeing to make a financial contribution before the scheme can go ahead.

The meeting granted planning permission despite objections from 40 nearby homes, Brunshaw ward councillors Mark Townsend and Shaun Sproule, Burnley Civic Trust and the ‘Friends of Rowley’ group. They included concerns about road safety, over development of the area for housing, impact on wildlife and green space, the lack of GP and school provision, and the potential threat to the health and safety of occupants and neighbouring properties from gas and contamination from the nearby tips.

A planning officer’s report to the meeting said: “The site is currently rough pasture used for grazing horses, divided into several fields. The disused Rowley landfill site bounds the eastern site boundary and the former Heasandford landfill site is located on its north side. The application as originally submitted is amended from a proposal for up to 45 dwellings to a proposal for up to 40 dwellings. “The proposed scheme is an appropriate scale of development at a maximum of two-storey height and is designed appropriately to reflect the distinctive local character and materials of the local area. It would be beneficial in contributing to the supply of housing and affordable housing and would also create new areas of public open space and enhance the biodiversity of the site and surrounding area. “Impacts such as on the rural character of the area, on traffic, drainage and on ground conditions and contamination have been considered and can be adequately mitigated through appropriate conditions.”