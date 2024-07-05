Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over three decades of Conservative rule in the Ribble Valley came to dramatic and emotional end last night as Tory MP Nigel Evans lost his seat to the borough’s first ever Labour MP.

After a night of recounts and drama, Labour Party candidate Maya Ellis was declared the winner in what was a night of high tension at the General Election count in Clitheroe. Her victory brought to an end 32 years of Conservative rule in the borough, with Nigel Evans, who had served for all of that time, saying it had been a ‘privilege’ to represent the constituency.

An emotional Mr Evans said he had been proud to serve, but he acknowledged that Reform’s goal of ‘taking the Tories under’ had been a challenge his party had been unable to overcome. He added: “I would like to thank the people of the Ribble Valley who have allowed me to serve them in the way I have done. Maya, please do not let the people of the Ribble Valley down [although] I know you won’t. I have helped thousands of people during my time as an MP and that is my legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over three decades of Conservative rule in the Ribble Valley came to dramatic end last night as Tory MP Nigel Evans lost his seat to the borough’s first ever Labour MP

Overturning an 18,439 majority from 2019, the final results saw Ms Ellis take 18,117 votes; Mr Evans 17,321; John Carroll, Reform, 8,524; John Potter, Liberal Democrats, 5,001; Caroline Montague, Green Party, 1,727; and Qasim Ajmi, independent, 1,273. The turnout was 64.9 per cent.

First time MP Ms Ellis, who grew up and still lives in the Ribble Valley, said: “It is a privilege to give back to a community that has given me so much. We are a community that demands leadership and looks to the future, as well as looking after our own. I will do everything I can to deliver the change you have voted for.”

It was a seismic night for the borough and it was the first General Election following major boundary changes for Ribble Valley which had seen Clitheroe, along with parts of Whalley, removed from the constituency and placed in with the new one of Pendle and Clitheroe.