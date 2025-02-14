Colne town councillor warns Hartley Square decorative spheres are 'trip hazard'

A Colne town councillor is asking for urgent action to make the area around decorative stone features in the town centre safe following settlement that’s caused trip hazards and damaged electrical fittings.

Colne town councillor Andy Bell told Leader Times that he is “seeing red” over the town's Hartley Square balls.

“Working as a crane driver, I lifted the large decorative spheres into place several years ago,” said Coun. Bell. “It's a lovely feature in Hartley Square, but it's suffering from neglect. Several flags have settled, creating uneven surfaces and exposing the LED light fittings.

“It's a shame that the stone balls aren't getting the TLC that they deserve. Hartley Square is busy with shoppers and, doubly so when it's a venue for events like this weekend's Winter Bloom, so it's important to keep on top of things.

Andy Bell with one of Hartley Square's stone balls where paving has sunk, exposing electrical fittingsAndy Bell with one of Hartley Square's stone balls where paving has sunk, exposing electrical fittings
“Colne Town Council is working hard to keep our town tip-top, and I'd like other agencies like Pendle Council and Lancashire County Council to make the same effort, and not let things go to rack and ruin.”

