Queensgate householder Jennifer Braddock came to Burnley Council on Wednesday to say parts of the ward had become “no-go” areas for ordinary residents.She said the area was plagued by vandalism, derelict and semi-derelict cars dumped on streets by garages and others, and a changing population of short-term tenants occupying poor standard housing.Mrs Braddock said many homes were overcrowded, with one case of three families living in a two-bed terrace, and that the council’s selective landlord licensing policy in the area was failing.“We are still having problems with high-speed cars in Colne Road and Briercliffe Road. Only last week an elderly gentleman was injured in Colne Road by a speeding vehicle.“We still have major issues with anti-social behaviour across the whole area with youths having total disrespect for people.“Some parts are becoming ‘no go’ areas for decent, law-abiding residents who get abused and in one case assaulted.“Why should we need to come three times to explain our distress and the lack of attention in our ward? Would you councillors like to live in this area?“We would like to have a meeting with the chief executive to formulate a plan to regenerate Queensgate.”Borough housing boss Coun. John Harbour said: “It is sad that you have had to come down a third time and raise these issues.“Many are police and wider issues. That does not mean we are not interested.“Selective licensing has never been a silver bullet that will control problems in housing or with anti-social behaviour but in my opinion it does help. When we are shown issues, we will act on them.”Liberal Democrat group leader Coun. Gordon Birtwistle said he had visited the area on several occasions with Council Leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar.