Burnley rents less affordable amid ongoing housing crisis
Office for National Statistics figures show the average private renting household in Burnley spent 23.2% of their gross income on rent in 2022-23 – up from 22.1% in 2021-22.
An area is deemed "affordable" when households spend 30% or less of their income on rent.
ONS figures show the average private rent in Burnley has remained "affordable" since records began in 2014-15 – unlike the national average cost of rent.
Speaking about the national picture, Ella Nuttall, senior policy and research officer at youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, said rent arrears and high housing costs are "a key driver of homelessness" and warned the soaring cost-of-living means income growth does not make housing affordable.
"Building genuinely affordable housing, including a great deal more social homes, along with reforming the rental sector will be key to ending the housing crisis – and so far, the Government has made the right noises.”
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We are in the worst housing crisis in living memory, with rent levels unaffordable for far too many tenants.
"Our Renters’ Rights Bill will fundamentally reform the private rented sector to address this, empowering tenants to tackle unreasonable rent hikes and banning unfair bidding wars.
"This Government will also build 1.5 million homes to help us turn the tide, while our mandatory housing targets will ensure that more homes are delivered in the least affordable areas."