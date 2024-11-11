Rental properties in Burnley are less affordable amid the ongoing housing crisis, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office for National Statistics figures show the average private renting household in Burnley spent 23.2% of their gross income on rent in 2022-23 – up from 22.1% in 2021-22.

An area is deemed "affordable" when households spend 30% or less of their income on rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ONS figures show the average private rent in Burnley has remained "affordable" since records began in 2014-15 – unlike the national average cost of rent.

General view of Burnley.

Speaking about the national picture, Ella Nuttall, senior policy and research officer at youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, said rent arrears and high housing costs are "a key driver of homelessness" and warned the soaring cost-of-living means income growth does not make housing affordable.

"Building genuinely affordable housing, including a great deal more social homes, along with reforming the rental sector will be key to ending the housing crisis – and so far, the Government has made the right noises.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We are in the worst housing crisis in living memory, with rent levels unaffordable for far too many tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Renters’ Rights Bill will fundamentally reform the private rented sector to address this, empowering tenants to tackle unreasonable rent hikes and banning unfair bidding wars.

"This Government will also build 1.5 million homes to help us turn the tide, while our mandatory housing targets will ensure that more homes are delivered in the least affordable areas."