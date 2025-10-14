Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP welcomes new £347,048 investment to create a Best Start Family Hub in Lancashire
The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP has welcomed a £347,048 investment from the Government to create the new hub.
Families will benefit from one-stop support, from early years and language development to parenting advice and support with breastfeeding and housing.
The Labour government will roll out a network of 1,000 hubs across the country by April 2026. The aim is to ensure every community has access to the support families need to give their children the best possible start in life.
Oliver Ryan MP said: “I’m delighted that this investment will see family and community services return to Lancashire County Council. This new Best Start Family Hub will make a real difference for local parents and children, offering practical support and trusted advice close to home.
“It’s another example of how a Labour government is investing in families – from expanding free childcare to introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school – giving children the strongest start and parents the support they deserve.”
Best Start Family Hubs will help families with services like:
- Activities for children aged 0-5
- Birth registration
- Debt and welfare advice
- Domestic abuse support
- Early language support
- Health visiting
- Housing support
- Infant feeding support
- Mental health services
- Midwifery/maternity services
- Nutrition and weight management
- Oral health improvement
- Parenting support
- Reducing parental conflict
- SEND support and services
- Stop smoking support
- Substance (alcohol/drug) misuse support
- Support for separating and separated parents
- Youth services
The hub will complement the Government’s wider Best Start in Life plan, which includes expanded 30-hour childcare, support for school-based nurseries, and the launch of a digital advice platform. It can be found at www.beststartinlife.gov.uk