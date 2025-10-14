A Best Start Family Hub will be created within Lancashire County Council.

The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP has welcomed a £347,048 investment from the Government to create the new hub.

Families will benefit from one-stop support, from early years and language development to parenting advice and support with breastfeeding and housing.

The Labour government will roll out a network of 1,000 hubs across the country by April 2026. The aim is to ensure every community has access to the support families need to give their children the best possible start in life.

Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Oliver Ryan MP said: “I’m delighted that this investment will see family and community services return to Lancashire County Council. This new Best Start Family Hub will make a real difference for local parents and children, offering practical support and trusted advice close to home.

“It’s another example of how a Labour government is investing in families – from expanding free childcare to introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school – giving children the strongest start and parents the support they deserve.”

Best Start Family Hubs will help families with services like:

Activities for children aged 0-5

Birth registration

Debt and welfare advice

Domestic abuse support

Early language support

Health visiting

Housing support

Infant feeding support

Mental health services

Midwifery/maternity services

Nutrition and weight management

Oral health improvement

Parenting support

Reducing parental conflict

SEND support and services

Stop smoking support

Substance (alcohol/drug) misuse support

Support for separating and separated parents

Youth services

The hub will complement the Government’s wider Best Start in Life plan, which includes expanded 30-hour childcare, support for school-based nurseries, and the launch of a digital advice platform. It can be found at www.beststartinlife.gov.uk