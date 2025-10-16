The Burnley MP is calling for urgent government accountability and a compensation scheme for victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan met with the Burnley Express and representatives of the SSB Law Victims Support Group last week.

Mr Ryan described how “cowboy” installers fitted “dodgy” insulation in numerous fuel-poor homes in Burnley under government retrofit schemes. The MP detailed how “legal predators” then exploited residents by offering no-win, no-fee compensation claims that ultimately left them facing crippling adverse costs while their homes continued to deteriorate.

The SSB Law Victims Support Group believes that more oversight of the ECO schemes by the Government could have helped prevent the travesty.

Residents listen as former Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks at a meeting for former SSB Law clients in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mr Ryan said: “The big ask, I suppose, from [campaigners] and from me and from victims would be: what about a compensation scheme? What about responsibility being taken forward afterwards?”

The Burnley Express has spoken to numerous residents who say their homes have developed mould and damp after having the insulation fitted. Along with anxiety and sleepless nights caused by the debts, some are living with conditions like asthma and COPD, and say they have seen their physical health decline.

Debra Sofia Magdalene, a spokesperson for the SSB Law Victims Support Group, is urging residents impacted by the scandal to come forward. The group believes that data on the number of people living with failed cavity wall insulation in the UK is required to demonstrate the scale of the problem.

Anyone impacted by this issue can contact [email protected]

Or to join the victims’ group, email [email protected]

And to sign a petition calling for justice for victims, head to https://www.change.org/CWIscandal