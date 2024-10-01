Burnley MP Oliver Ryan elected onto All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has been elected as one of the Honorary Vice-Chairs of the influential All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir.

The Kashmir APPG works cross-party to support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and the promotion of human rights in all parts of Kashmir.

Kashmir, a region located in the Indian subcontinent has been a source of conflict between India and Pakistan since the 1940s. In 2018 and 2019 reports produced by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights highlighted concerning human rights abuses by state security forces and armed groups in both Indian-Administered Kashmir and Pakistan-Administered Kashmir.

Mr Ryan said: “I know this issue, along with the conflict in Gaza, is important to some of my constituents here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan

“Where there are human right abuses – in whatever country it is – the UK, under our Labour Government, will hold that country to account.

“The UN reports from 2018 and 2019 speak of horrific acts of human rights abuses inflicted on Kashmiris, the people in Kashmir have lived for far too long in political insecurity and injustice.

“By joining and helping to lead this APPG, I am adding my voice to the calls for peace and self-determination. As well as working here in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield on everything I promised in the election I will continue to advocate for all people across the world who are unjustly suffering.”

Whilst the region continues to be disputed, it is innocent civilians who suffer at the hands of the conflict. Since 1989 attacks in Kashmir have reportedly resulted in more than 50,000 deaths, with thousands more injured. This APPG supports the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, to highlight the abuses of human rights Kashmir and to seek justice for the people there.

The Kashmir APPG consisting of MPs and Lords from all parties will continue to meet on this incredibly important issue.

All-Party Parliamentary Groups are informal cross-party groups formed by MPs and Members of the House of Lords who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region, or country.