“Readers, this column will be a little different.

“First and foremost, I want to begin by addressing the issue of my recent administrative suspension from the Labour Party.

“I am limited in what I can say while an investigation is ongoing, but some years ago, long before I was a Member of Parliament or ever thought about being one, when I was in my early 20s in fact.

“I was added to a WhatsApp text chat group by my one-time employer Mr Andrew Gwynne MP. A transcript of the WhatsApp group, which included a lot of people, was obtained and published by the Daily Mail last week.

“Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. While I must admit I didn’t see every message posted to this group, I regret not speaking out at the time and recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

“I accept full responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today, and for that I wholeheartedly apologise.

“The Labour Party has launched an internal investigation into what was said in this WhatsApp group, and every one-time member of that group has been administratively suspended – including me. I will, of course, cooperate fully with the investigation. I’ll update you more as this situation progresses, and will hopefully be able to say more at a later date.

“I want to be straight with you – for my own part in this, as your MP, I want to sincerely apologise to you.

“Like everyone does, I try every day to be a good person, to do my best and to do what I believe to be right. This might have been a long time ago, but I take great pride in representing our towns, the job I love, and honestly, I feel like I’ve let you down.

“I know many of you put your trust in me, expecting me to always be an honest broker, to try my utmost, and to work hard for you and deliver on what I said I’d do at the election – mainly around improving NHS services, security at home and abroad, and the cost of living. I remember that trust every day in Parliament – it’s a privilege to do this job, and I mean that.

“I want to reassure you all that I remain fully committed to working to represent each and every one of you in Westminster, as I have done since you sent me there last July.

“To cut to the chase; I'm disappointed in myself – but I have an important job to do, on your behalf, and I will continue to do it to the best of my abilities. I am still your MP, and I still travel down to Westminster, from Burnley, every week, to work and speak and question and vote on the issues which matter to you.

“The work continues, and my office and I remain open and accessible – even if you want to disagree with me, I’ve never been one to shy away from a debate. To date, we have dealt with almost 4,500 individual cases, addressing a range of issues, from housing conditions, cleaning streets to benefits, and immigration. If you require any assistance or guidance, I encourage you to reach out on the details at the end of this so we can help.

“One issue that has been raised repeatedly by constituents is the poor standard of mail delivery by our postal service. This is a matter I take seriously and am working hard to address.

“I would like to make it clear that I do not hold our hardworking postal workers responsible. They continue to perform admirably in difficult circumstances, particularly coming out of one of the busiest times of the year. It is easy to direct frustration at those working on the ground, but this is a wider issue. My concerns are not with the dedication and commitment of our postal workers, who go above and beyond in challenging conditions, but with the system as a whole, which is failing so many of my constituents every single day.

“Far too many people are coming to me, reporting delays in receiving mail, forcing them to physically visit the sorting office to collect their post. This has led to missed hospital appointments, lost financial documents, and other issues. In some severe cases, constituents are only receiving mail once a month. This is completely unacceptable.

“I have been in constant communication with Royal Mail, reporting every instance of undelivered mail. However, I am not satisfied with the responses I’ve received regarding these ongoing failures in the service. Many of you who have made complaints through me will have seen similar responses from Royal Mail, which I believe fail to address your concerns, or mine, in any meaningful way.

“As a result, this week, I have escalated the matter to Justin Madders MP, Minister for Employment Rights, Competition, and Markets at the Department for Business and Trade. In my letter, I expressed my serious concerns about the current standards of postal delivery across Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

“I have called on the department to step in, ensure Royal Mail takes these complaints seriously, and properly investigate why so many constituents are not receiving the service they are rightfully entitled to. It’s time to get some real answers and take action to resolve this issue.

“As always, I am at your service, and if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays. I will also be holding more surgeries soon – please stay tuned for further details.