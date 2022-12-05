News you can trust since 1877
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham hosts coach party of constituents on visit to Houses of Parliament

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham hosted 40 constituents for a day trip to the Houses of Parliament.

By Sue Plunkett
Set up as a way to enable more people to see the Palace of Westminster, Antony ran a coach trip on a first come first served basis with a small fee to cover the transport costs. Setting off at 7am the visit included a stop at Hyde Park, followed by a full tour of Parliament including Westminster Hall, Central Lobby, and the House of Commons chamber.

Antony said: “I think it’s important to be able to give people the opportunity to visit the centre of our democracy. Visiting Parliament is a unique experience, and even now I’m still struck by the magnificence and history of the place.”

A second trip will be held in the New Year and anyone who would like to go is asked to email [email protected] or call 020 7219 3981.

