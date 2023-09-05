News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham backs 'Buy British' campaign for supermarket online shopping

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has signed an open letter calling on supermarkets to highlight British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section when shopping online.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The campaign, which is supported by over 100 MPs, is asking for a simple yet powerful change citing consumer choice, environmental benefits and support for farmers as reasons to go ahead.

Mr Higginbotham said: “Farmers across Burnley and Padiham, and the wider Lancashire area play a huge role in keeping us fed and is why I’ve spoken up for them in Parliament on several occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But one of the biggest things we can do to support them is by buying locally sourced British produce. That’s why I’m 100% behind the campaign to add a ‘Buy British’ section on supermarket websites. It’s a small change to make but a powerful one which will allow people to easily support homegrown producers.

Most Popular
Burnley MP Antony HigginbothamBurnley MP Antony Higginbotham
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

“I’ll continue to stand up for our farmers as ‘buying British’ is good for our farming communities, good for the environment and good for consumer choice. It’s a win all round.”

Read More
Colne rowing star Gregg Stevenson looking ahead to World Rowing Championships th...

MPs say the change could be achieved ‘by the click of a mouse’, with many shops labelling British products in stores already.

Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union, said: “We have been asking retailers to commit to signposting British produce for a number of years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know from our own independent survey that 86% of the public want to buy more British food, but it is often tricky to determine what products are produced in the UK and this simple change would help the shoppers do that.”

Related topics:Antony HigginbothamBurnleyMPsPresidentParliamentPadihamLancashire