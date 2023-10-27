The Burnley Green party has kept its grip on two seats in yesterday’s by-election.

It follows the resignation of Coun. Andy Fewings, who represented the Greens in Trinity ward on Burnley Borough Council, and Burnley Central West on Lancashire County Council.

Green party candidate Alexander James Hall will take over the Trinity ward seat, having earned 347 votes. Only 15% of Trinity residents took to the polls.

And Coun. Scott Cunliffe, leader of Burnley Greens, was elected in Burnley Central West thanks to 630 votes. There was a 18.79% turnout.

Here are the full results:

Trinity

Green - Alexander James Hall, 347 votes.

Labour - Mubashar Lone, 163.

Conservative – Susan Margaret Nutter, 73.

Burnley Central West

Green – Scott Cunliffe, 630 votes.