Burnley Green party successfully defends seats on Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council

The Burnley Green party has kept its grip on two seats in yesterday’s by-election.
By Laura Longworth
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
It follows the resignation of Coun. Andy Fewings, who represented the Greens in Trinity ward on Burnley Borough Council, and Burnley Central West on Lancashire County Council.

Green party candidate Alexander James Hall will take over the Trinity ward seat, having earned 347 votes. Only 15% of Trinity residents took to the polls.

And Coun. Scott Cunliffe, leader of Burnley Greens, was elected in Burnley Central West thanks to 630 votes. There was a 18.79% turnout.

Ballot box.Ballot box.
Ballot box.

Here are the full results:

Trinity

Green - Alexander James Hall, 347 votes.

Labour - Mubashar Lone, 163.

Conservative – Susan Margaret Nutter, 73.

Burnley Central West

Green – Scott Cunliffe, 630 votes.

Labour – Charles Briggs, 583.Liberal Democrat – Jeff Sumner, 156.Conservative – Donald Whitaker, 574.

Related topics:Green PartyBurnleyAndy FewingsLancashire County CouncilScott CunliffeTrinity