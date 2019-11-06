Burnley folk urged to use their vote in next month's General Election

Voters across the borough of Burnley are being encouraged to have their say in the forthcoming General Election.

Polling day is Thursday December 12th and anyone aged 18 or over on the day can take part, as long as they are on the electoral register.

People can vote in person at their local polling station, by post or by proxy, that is authorising someone else to vote on their behalf.

The borough’s acting returning officer Mick Cartledge said: “The most important thing is that people use their vote.

“Given that the General Election is being held late in the year and close to Christmas it may be people feel they are too busy or not want to venture out in the cold and wet to get to their polling station in person.

“You can apply for a postal vote beforehand which means you can still vote even if you can’t get to the polling station on election day. You can even nominate to just use your postal vote for this election and then go back to voting in person at the polling station in future elections.

"The main thing is that you use your vote and make sure you have a say in who represents you in Parliament.”

Elections officer Alison Stirling said: “Voting by post is an easy and convenient way of voting if you are unable to get to the polling station. Anyone aged 18 or over who is on the electoral register can apply for a postal vote. You do not need a reason to vote by post.”

To request a postal vote application form, please call 01282 477261 or 01282 477263 or email democracy@burnley.gov.uk

The deadline for receipt of postal vote applications for the forthcoming General Election is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26th.