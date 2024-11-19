Burnley Express letters - county councillor allowances should be capped at a sensible rate

By Gemma Burrows
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Democracy reporter Paul Faulkner's story on signing up to becoming a county councillor is an interesting one.

Especially the section on councillor allowances. Paul tells us that, contrary to popular belief, the councillors don't get a wage, but allowances to reflect the time they spend on their council duties.

The basic rate is £11,000 and some with special responsibilities earn up to £40,000. There is no way the councillors can justify even the basic rate, unless they are on a higher rate per hour than the average worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with everything run by the establishment, what can the man in the street do to stop this blatant waste of money when our services are crumbling?

County Hall in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardCounty Hall in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
County Hall in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nothing, because those who make the rules, clearly are more bothered about looking after themselves than the community they say they want to serve.

Allowances should be capped at a sensible rate, then people in the community don't feel that they are being taken of advantage of.

Sadly, while money is king, that will never happen.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice