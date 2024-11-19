Burnley Express letters - county councillor allowances should be capped at a sensible rate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Especially the section on councillor allowances. Paul tells us that, contrary to popular belief, the councillors don't get a wage, but allowances to reflect the time they spend on their council duties.
The basic rate is £11,000 and some with special responsibilities earn up to £40,000. There is no way the councillors can justify even the basic rate, unless they are on a higher rate per hour than the average worker.
But with everything run by the establishment, what can the man in the street do to stop this blatant waste of money when our services are crumbling?
Nothing, because those who make the rules, clearly are more bothered about looking after themselves than the community they say they want to serve.
Allowances should be capped at a sensible rate, then people in the community don't feel that they are being taken of advantage of.
Sadly, while money is king, that will never happen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.