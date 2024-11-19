Burnley Express letters - county councillor allowances should be capped at a sensible rate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Democracy reporter Paul Faulkner's story on signing up to becoming a county councillor is an interesting one.

Especially the section on councillor allowances. Paul tells us that, contrary to popular belief, the councillors don't get a wage, but allowances to reflect the time they spend on their council duties.

The basic rate is £11,000 and some with special responsibilities earn up to £40,000. There is no way the councillors can justify even the basic rate, unless they are on a higher rate per hour than the average worker.

But with everything run by the establishment, what can the man in the street do to stop this blatant waste of money when our services are crumbling?

Nothing, because those who make the rules, clearly are more bothered about looking after themselves than the community they say they want to serve.

Allowances should be capped at a sensible rate, then people in the community don't feel that they are being taken of advantage of.

Sadly, while money is king, that will never happen.