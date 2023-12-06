Burnley Council to debate motion calling for immediate Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Burnley Council will tonight debate a motion calling for 'an immediate ceasefire to stop the mass killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict'

It will be proposed by borough housing boss and Bank Hall ward’s Burnley Independent Group Coun. Lubna Khan, and seconded by Green group leader Cllr Scott Cunliffe.

The debate follows Blackburn with Darwen borough’s Policy Council last week calling for ‘an immediate, unconditional and permanent humanitarian ceasefire and a resumption of all humanitarian aid including food, water, sanitary products and fuel to the population of Gaza’.

The Burnley Council motion says: “The situation in Palestine and Israel is of direct relevance to building community cohesion in Burnley.

“We have been approached by residents with strong links to Palestine and Israel who are deeply concerned.

“It should noted that there are a number of residents with strong connections and family in the region who are deeply impacted by the conflict.

“We are appalled by the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that has had severe consequences for civilians in both Israel and Palestine.

“Civilian deaths in Gaza are increasing rapidly due to the relentless Israeli bombardment, retaliating to the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7 in Israel, which led to 1,400 fatalities and the abduction of civilians.

“Many residents from across Burnley have asked us, their representatives, to speak out and call on the UK government to push for an immediate ceasefire to stop the mass killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict and for the immediate release of all hostages held since October 7 2023.

“This council believes that an immediate ceasefire and the immediate release of hostages is needed to halt the ongoing violence.

“We direct the council leader and chief executive to write to the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition.”

