Burnley Council Election 2022 RESULTS: Greens gain but no real change to council make-up

Labour suffered a morale shattering four-seat loss 12 months ago, but there were no losses this time around as they defended seven seats.
This leaves the party with 18 councillors – five shy of a controlling majority – and discussions are due to take place next week to see if their leadership pact with the Liberal Democrats will remain in place.
The Greens were the only party on the day to make any gains, Coun. Jack Launer unseating the Conservative’s Ivor Emo in Cliviger with Worsthorne by just 11 votes.
Labour now holds 18 seats on the council followed by eight Conservatives, eight Lib Dems, six Greens, and five Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members.
Here is the full list of results from this year's Burnley Borough Council elections:
Bank Hall Ward
Afrasiab Anwar (Lab) 977, Julie Hurt (Green) 126, Susan Nutter (Con) 196.
Briercliffe Ward
Vic Alker (Green) 62, Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem) 618, Lian Pate (Lab) 248, Richard Sagar (Con) 295.
Brunshaw Ward
Alex Hall (Green) 456, Claire Ingham (Con) 272, Cristine Sollis (Lab) 526.
Cliviger Ward
Ivor Emo (Con) 881, Nussrat Kazmi (Lab) 100, Jack Launer (Green) 892.
Coal Clough with Deerplay Ward
Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem) 840, Janet Hall (Green) 57, Bill Horrocks (Lab) 283, Linda Whittaker (Con) 221.
Daneshouse with Stoneyholme Ward
Josh Gillies (Con) 53, Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem) 121, Shah Hussain (Lab) 1,401, Craig Simpkin (Green) 38.
Gannow Ward
Helen Bridges (Green) 101, Neil Mottershead (BPIP) 506, Thomas Watson (Con) 145, Fiona Wild (Lab) 385.
Gawthorpe Ward
Joe Davis (Green) 78, Alun Lewis (Lab) 719, Nicola Thompson (Con) 412.
Hapton with Park Ward
Jamie McGowan (Con) 969, Duncan Reed (Green) 172, Abdul Salek (Lab) 305.
Lanehead Ward
Mark Alker (Green) 63, Tom Commis (Con) 319, Sue Graham (Lab) 736, Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem) 199.
Queensgate Ward
Syeda Kazmi (Lab) 929, Jai Redman (Green) 120, Bailey Webster (Con) 318.
Rosegrove with Lowerhouse Ward
James Anderson (BPIP) 320, Gail Barton (Lab) 530, Jane Davis (Green) 57, Peter McCann (Lib Dem) 63, Maison McGowan-Doe (Con) 309.
Rosehill with Burnley Wood Ward
Margaret Brindle (Lab) 323, Tony Davis (Green) 70, Kev Shackell (Con) 207, Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem) 770.
Trinity Ward
Dale Ferrier (Con) 89, Andy Fewings (Green) 635, Stephen Paul Reynolds (Lab) 228
Whittlefield with Ightenhill Ward
Mitchell Cryer (Ind) 34, Andrew Newhouse (Green) 460, Nicola Sedgwick (BPIP) 275, Shaun Sproule (Lab) 244, Mike Steel (Con) 630.