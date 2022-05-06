Burnley Council Election 2022: New Green councillor 'humbled' after nail-biting recount sees him unseat Conservatives

Coun. Jack Launer polled 892 to oust Conservative’s Ivor Emo by just 11 votes following a recount.

He said: “It was very nail-biting. I've been on edge for about 48 hours to be honest.

READ MORE: Burnley Council Election 2022 RESULTS

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Green councillor Jack Launder flanked by Green supporter Clare Hales and Green leader Coun. Scott Cunliffe

“I feel incredibly proud. I'm humbled by the vote because we worked so hard in the evenings and the weekends and I think that's what made the difference.

“I’ve unseated a very popular councillor locally but I think our vision for the future helped.

“The plan is to get a plan. There doesn't appear to be a village plan for Cliviger and that was one of the things that was apparent on the doorstep.

"There isn’t anywhere other than two pubs where people can meet, there's no electric charging points and tourism-wise we're hitting well below the belt.

"It's an area of outstanding natural beauty and nobody seems to know about it, so I think we have to shout about it a bit more.”

This gain takes the number of Greens on Burnley Council up to six, and leader Coun. Scott Cunliffe said: "I’m happy that we’ve gained overall. You’ve got to think big though, so expectation-wise we would have like to got one more, but we’ve gained and we continue to gain. Momentum is with us.