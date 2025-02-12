Burnley Borough Council is inviting residents to participate in a public consultation about the future of the borough’s electoral cycle.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council wants to know if people would prefer to maintain the current system of elections ‘by thirds’ – where a third of councillors are elected every year over a four-year cycle – or adopt a ‘whole-council elections’ approach, where all councillors are elected once every four years.

This consultation is being carried out as the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which has said the boundary review for Burnley Council is proceeding despite the proposed local government re-organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Burnley Borough Council has 45 councillors representing 15 wards. Under the current system, elections take place in three of every four years.

Residents can complete a consultation form online via the council’s website, or in person at the town hall and Burnley Central Library reception

However, the council is exploring the benefits and challenges of moving to whole-council elections, which would align with national policies encouraging stability, long-term planning, and cost efficiencies.

One reason to keep elections by thirds is it allows continuity of councillors by potentially avoiding many new inexperienced councillors at one election.

It also encourages people into the habit of voting and voting for one person is well understood by voters. Voting for two or three councillors under whole-council elections will need to be explained well to voters to avoid confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system also allows judgement of a council annually rather than every four years, and enables the electorate to react sooner to local circumstances, thereby providing more immediate political accountability.

On the other hand, whole-council elections have a clear mandate for four years, allowing it to adopt a more strategic, long-term approach to policy and decision-making, and focus less on yearly election campaigning and the restrictions imposed by the pre-election period.

It also avoids election fatigue, and the results are simpler and more easily understood by the electorate. There would be a clear opportunity for the electorate to change the political composition of the council once every four years.

Greater publicity of whole-council elections may generate higher turnout and the Electoral Commission suggests that electorates associate more clearly with whole-council elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could also lead to greater confidence for businesses and investors in the borough, who may be deterred by prospects of political instability.

It also costs less for the council and political parties to run fewer elections, and it would also be less disruptive to public buildings used as polling stations.

A Burnley Council spokesperson said: "This consultation is an opportunity for the people of Burnley to shape the future of how they elect their representatives. By sharing your views, you’ll help us ensure the decision reflects your preferred option of voting ‘by thirds’ or an ‘all out’ election"

To participate, residents can complete a consultation form online via the council’s website, or in person at the town hall and Burnley Central Library reception. The responses will be reviewed and presented at a special full council meeting on April 16.