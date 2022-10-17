Here's everything you need to know about Ben Wallace …

How old is Ben Wallace?

He is 52-years-old.

Preston North and Wyre MP Ben Wallace - touted as a possible replacement for Liz Truss as PM

Where does Ben Wallace live?

Mr Wallace spends his time between Lancashire and London.

Where was he educated?

Mr Wallace attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and Millfield School in Somerset.

What is Ben Wallace’s current position in the Government?

Secretary of State for Defence.

His responsibilities include:

Strategic operations and operational strategy, including as a member of the National Security Council.

Defence planning, programme and resource allocation.

Strategic international partnerships: US, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, NATO.

Nuclear operations, policy and organisations.

Strategic communications.

What is his background in politics?

According his profile on gov.uk, Ben first entered politics as a Member of the Scottish Parliament in 1999. Following a move to Lancashire, he was elected to the UK House of Parliament in 2005. His first job in Government was as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Veteran Cabinet Minister the Rt. Hon Ken Clarke QC, as Justice Secretary. He has served as a whip, the Northern Ireland Minister and lastly the UK’s longest serving Security Minister.

In 2008, he was awarded ‘Campaigner of the Year’ by The Spectator after leading calls for improved transparency and the reform of parliamentary expenses.

He was elected the Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North in May 2010, and formerly MP for Lancaster and Wyre in 2005.

Ben Wallace was Minister of State for Security at the Home Office from 17 July 2016 to 24 July 2019. He was in position during the terror attacks of 2017 and the Russian State attack in Salisbury in 2018.

What are the bookies’ odds on Wallace becoming the next PM?

The odds on Paddy Power of Mr Wallace becoming the next PM are 13/2.

Why is he being tipped to be the next PM?

The Sunday Mirror reported that a group of Tory MPs are plotting a “coronation" of Mr Wallace as Prime Minister with former chancellor Rishi Sunak back at the Treasury in a bid to calm the financial markets. One told the paper: “Most of us now favour a coronation for Ben. He’s the best we’ve got.”

They also believe Mr Wallace is the party’s best hope of recovering lost ground in the polls as Labour surges to an unprecedented lead.

Would he take the job?

