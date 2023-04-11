Antony Higginbotham reselected as Conservative candidate for Burnley and Padiham

At a special meeting of the Burnley and Padiham Conservative Association, Antony was again chosen to fight for the seat he won in 2019, when he became the area’s first Conservative MP in 109 years.

"Being the Member of Parliament for Burnley & Padiham is an enormous privilege, and I am honoured to have been re-selected as the Conservative candidate for the next election," said Antony.

"Our area is incredibly special. We are industrious, entrepreneurial, community minded and proud. And over the past three and a half years, I have worked tirelessly to deliver the change that our borough has needed for so long – repaying the trust that was placed in me – and to be the most visible and accessible MP in our borough’s history.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham at a meeting of the Conservative Association, which was held at Molly Rigby's in Padiham

“And change is now being delivered. Our town centres in Burnley and Padiham are being regenerated; UCLan and Burnley College are growing at a record rate; businesses are investing for growth; and we are coming out of the difficulties created by Covid and Ukraine.

“I want to say thank you to those who continue to put their trust in me as we look ahead to the next general election, where we will have the opportunity to continue the transformation that started in 2019."

The Burnley Conservative Association expressed their confidence in Antony’s vision for the town.

“Given everything he has already done for Burnley and Padiham we’re delighted to have re-selected Antony as our candidate for the next general election,” said a spokesperson.

“He said from day one that he wanted to do politics differently to make sure our area gets the attention it deserves, both here and in Parliament. And that’s exactly what we’ve seen.

“Whether it’s the huge levels of investment he’s already brought or the fact he’s been the most accessible MP Burnley and Padiham has ever had – Antony’s been a breath of fresh air. We’re lucky to have him and will do everything we can to support him in the run up the general election.”

