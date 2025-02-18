Accusations of 'lack of vision' for Clitheroe Market and 'premature' village talks on £1m Ribble Valley fund spark debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accusations of a 'lack of vision' for Clitheroe Market, 'shifting goalposts' on spending recommendations and 'premature talks' about village bids to a £1million Jubilee Fund have sparked debate at Ribble Valley Council.

Councillors have disagreed over some spending recommendations for coming years at a special pre-budget meeting of the borough's Policy & Finance Committee.

A budget working group and committees had put forward ideas ahead of setting the new budget in March. If agreed, cash will come from sources including central government schemes and the council's own money, such as its £1million Jubilee Fund, launched last year to mark the 50th anniversary of Ribble Valley Council's formation in 1974.

Clitheroe Market is one scheme, earmarked for improvements including stalls, electrics and a stone-surface area. Some work has already been done. But now questions have been raised about a stone sett area which may not be historic, as previously thought.

The setts may have been laid around 1980. But they are now uneven, a trip hazard and hard to clean, the committee was told. So a new recommendation is to move them to the Clitheroe Castle grounds with information explaining them and promoting the market. Some type of flat surface could be laid to replace the setts at the market.

A report to councillors said the spending recommendations were the result of hard work and difficult options. Some recommendations had been removed in the process. Overall, a host of one-off schemes, known as 'capital' projects, were proposed.

But Labour councillors were unhappy with some aspects, some new changes made at the committee meeting itself, the market place resurfacing idea and an alleged lack of clarity around the Jubilee Fund.

'Scattergun approach'

Labour Coun Karl Barnsley, a Ribchester councillor, said: "There does not seem to be any vision. The Jubilee Fund has been set up for a year. Money might be allocated to the market but there's no vision. The vision should come first then allocation of the money. We should know what we want first. It's a scattergun approach which I find quite irresponsible."

Labour's Michael Graveston, the oppositon leader, added: "Last year, the budget came very late. This year, we have engaged in the committee and working group systems. But we arrived this evening and there are changes. The goalposts have almost in essence changed. We are discussing more finance and a freeze on finance.

"Our group will go away, think about all this and make an alternative suggestion at the next full council. We do want to work in partnership with other political groups and don't want to be partisan or play politics. There was nothing against setting criteria for the Jubilee Fund at working groups."

He wanted Clitheroe to be attractive like nearby Skipton or Haworth in Yorkshire, which had characteristic cobbles or setts. He also understood suggested allocations had been £250,000 each for Longridge and Whalley, and £500,000 for Clitheroe. But this seemed unclear, he felt.

But Conservative Coun Stephen Atkinson, the council leader, understood the working group's proposal had been £500,000 for villages, £250,000 for Clitheroe and £125,00 each for Longridge and Clitheroe. However, another suggestion had been £166,000 each for Longridge, Clitheroe and Whalley.

Coun Gravestone said: "That was my suggestion. But given there is extra spending being suggested tonight, we will go away and think about things again."

The debate also included Ribblesdale Pool, but later returned to Clitheroe Market.

'Scurrilous comments'

Conservative Coun Mark Hindle rejected suggestions that the council's market upgrade activity lacked vision. He said: "We have talked in detail about the market at committees. Councillors Lee Street and David Birtwhistle were asked to look at some details but also see how the market work develops. The opposition leader, Coun Graveston, was part of a visit to see what other markets look like. To say there is no vision is scurrilous and inappropriate. "

And Conservative Richard Newmark said: "We have had a vision for the market for years. There has also been a lot of convecture from traders and residents."

He added; "My parish, Sabden, has been talking with an officer about the Jubilee Fund. Villages are in for a windfall there, if they can get their idea together."

Conservative Kevin Horkin added: "I think scurrilous is quite a good word for councillor Barnsley. When I became a councillor a few years ago there were many talks about the market. Some councillors have got the scars! There has been tremendous vision over the past 15 years. Things were held-up with the covid pandemic, with some traders' views and a lack of money. But we should be celebrating what we do here."

'Pick 'n' mix'

Conservative Sue Bibby added: "With respect to councillor Peplow, he called the Jubilee Fund a 'tombola' last year. But now we are looking at a pick 'n' mix for Simonstone."

Green Coun Malcom People, an East Whalley, Read and Simonstone councillor, said: "I'm grateful for councillors confirming what I thought - that before the rules were agreed for the Jubilee Fund there are conversations about it. My proposal is not partisan. It's about having clear arrangements and transparency."

Bur Coun Newmark said: "Sabden has not gone behind anyone's back. We had some funding for a playground and wanted to see if we can get some funding for a fenced area. Once we've got the final criteria, we might be able to apply, if the scheme fits? And I'm pleased that Read and Simonstone got quite a lot of money for their village hall."

Coun Atkinson said: "No decisons have been made in advance. That's not how we do things. The system involves a working group making recommendations to a committee. Only the committee can make decisions."