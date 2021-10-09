Police warning after irresponsible youths caught launching fireworks at Burnley residents
Police are reminding parents to educate their children about the dangers of playing with fireworks.
The warning has been issued this evening by PC Ashley James and PCSO Lonsdale, of Burnley and Padiham Police, after youths were caught setting off fireworks towards the direction of members of the public.
The incident happened in the Barden Lane area of Burnley and police will continue to patrol the area throughout the evening.
PC James said: "We are aware of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks in the Barden Lane area. We have recovered a bag of fireworks with the Park Rangers today after young people had been firing them at members of the public.
"Can we remind all retailers of the law around the sale of fireworks and remind parents to educate children about the dangers of fireworks. We are on patrol in the area this evening and if anyone has any information about who was involved please let us know by quoting log number LC-20211009-1244. The fire service will kindly dispose of these safely."