Police swoop in Burnley neighbourhood plagued by motorbike menaces

Police have seized two motorbikes after complaints from residents.

The clampdown came after numerous complaints in the Stoops and surrounding areas of Burnley about motorbike nuisance.

The complaints were about noise nuisance and multiple accounts of dangerous driving, including driving through red lights, overtaking cars on the back wheel and riding at people threateningly, including children.

Police officers swooped last night after being given descriptions of the worst culprits.

Officers are still focusing on the area to find out who the main offenders are and they have said there is a possibility of more seizures to come.