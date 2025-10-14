Police issue statement after armed officers swarm suspicious van in Coal Clough, Burnley

By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:20 BST
Police have issued a statement after receiving numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle in Burnley.

Lancashire Police were were called at about 3.30pm yesterday following reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Coal Clough area.

The van was subsequently seized, and enquiries are ongoing.
The vehicle - a van, was then spotted outside an address on Coal Clough Lane and officers, including armed officers, attended the address and a cordon was put on.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The van was subsequently seized, and enquiries are ongoing.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

