Police issue appeal after serious A682 crash

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A682 near Gisburn on Sunday.



Officers were alerted to reports of a collision involving a DAF Trucks milk tanker and a Ford Mondeo at just before 9-30am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The tanker was travelling towards Gisburn on the A682 when it collided with an oncoming Ford Mondeo. It overturned and made contact with a wall and a tree before coming to a stop on the opposing carriageway.

“The driver of the tanker, a man in his 20s, was found outside of the vehicle with suspected injuries to his shoulder, face and hip. He was taken by Air Ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“The occupants of the Ford Mondeo were not injured.”

A large quantity of milk spilled on to the carriageway and the road was closed for around seven hours for accident investigation and recovery with the assistance of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency.

PC Brendan Williams, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those who witnessed the collision, to come forward with any information they have. This has been a very serious collision which has caused serious injury and we need to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 459 of March 11th.