Emergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road, Burnley, on Friday at 4pm after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man who he had been arguing with.

The offender and victim left the scene but a number of people in the area suffered symptoms including difficulty breathing and were either assessed at the scene by ambulance staff or were taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road at 4pm on Friday. Photo: Northern Monkeys

No-one appears to have suffered any lasting effects. The exact nature of the substance is not known at this time.

Part of Colne Road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the scene.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.