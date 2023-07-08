News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Police investigation after man sprayed with unknown substance in KFC Burnley

Police are appealing for information after a substance sprayed by a man in a Burnley takeaway left bystanders with breathing difficulties.
By John Deehan
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

Emergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road, Burnley, on Friday at 4pm after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man who he had been arguing with.

Read More
Colne Road closed in one direction as ongoing incident investigated

The offender and victim left the scene but a number of people in the area suffered symptoms including difficulty breathing and were either assessed at the scene by ambulance staff or were taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road at 4pm on Friday. Photo: Northern MonkeysEmergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road at 4pm on Friday. Photo: Northern Monkeys
Emergency services were called to KFC in Colne Road at 4pm on Friday. Photo: Northern Monkeys
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No-one appears to have suffered any lasting effects. The exact nature of the substance is not known at this time.

Part of Colne Road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the scene.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0903 of July 7.

Related topics:BurnleyEmergency services