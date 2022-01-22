Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Burnley pensioner (77)

Do you know the whereabouts of John Edmondson?

By Faiza Afzaal
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:54 pm

The 77-year-old is missing from his home in Burnley since this morning.

A police appeal has been launched to find him.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 77-year-old John Edmondson, who is missing from his home in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

John Edmondson

"He was last seen at his home address this morning. John is described as 6ft tall, with grey hair and glasses. He is of slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue coat.

"We are appealing for your help to find John. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20220122-0514. Please also share this post."

BurnleyPolice