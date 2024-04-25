Police incident at Gannow Top in Burnley leads to partial closure of M65 motorway
An ongoing incident has led police to close a section of the M65 near to the Gannow Top roundabout.
Traffic is currently backed up on the westbound carriageway and cars are being diverted off at the Junction 11 slip road.
The motorway is closed from Junction 11 on the westbound carriageway and Junction 8 on the eastbound carriageway.
A number of cars, seen to be using the hard shoulder, have been spoken to by police at the scene. Officers are advising people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
