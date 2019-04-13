Police hunt for arsonists after fire at Burnley park causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

Police are appealing for help to find arsonists who set fire to newly built viewing stand in a Burnley park causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The stand, at Briercliffe recreational park, was destroyed in the blaze that happened last night between 7pm and 9-30pm last night.

Built for the public to enjoy, the viewing stand was bought with funding from Briercliffe Parish Council.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to find anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or may have information that will help our inquiry."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact PC 6215 Healey on 6215@LANCASHIRE.PNN.POLICE.UK or ring Lancashire Police on 101- quoting incident LC-20190412-1593.