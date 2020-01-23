Police helicopter leads officers to cannabis farm find at Burnley property

Police issued a search warrant for a house in Burnley where several cannabis plants were seized.

The warrant was executed after the North West police helicopter identified a heat source coming from the property during a routine flyover.

Officers used thermal imaging to identify the heat source before obtaiing a search warrant at Blackburn Magistrates Court under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The warrant was executed and 63 cannabis plants recovered.The electric meter at the house had also been bypassed.