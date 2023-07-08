News you can trust since 1877
Police growing concerned for welfare of missing Burnley man

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing man from Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Andrew Beach, who was last seen in Cog Lane, Burnley, at 11-45am on July 6.

He is described as 5ft. 11in. tall, of slim build, with ginger hair, facial stubble and a scar on his chin.​ He was last seen wearing black trainers with white soles.

Andrew is new to the Burnley area, and has links to Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Andrew BeachAndrew Beach
Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting LC-20230706-0758. For any immediate sightings, call 999.

Related topics:BurnleyPolice