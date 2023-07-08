Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Andrew Beach, who was last seen in Cog Lane, Burnley, at 11-45am on July 6.

He is described as 5ft. 11in. tall, of slim build, with ginger hair, facial stubble and a scar on his chin.​ He was last seen wearing black trainers with white soles.

Andrew is new to the Burnley area, and has links to Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Andrew Beach