Police concerned for welfare of Pendle man last seen yesterday morning
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Martyn Radcliffe from Barnoldswick.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:54 pm
He was last seen yesterday (Friday) at around 10am leaving his home address.
He is described as being a white male with grey hair, six foot one tal large build and unshaven.
He is wearing, thin trousers, checked shirt and a red jacket. He is believed to be travelling in a red Fiat 500 with registration plate FG08 PYA.
If anyone has seen Martyn or his vehicle, please contact police on 101 quoting log number 1318 of 1st October 2021.